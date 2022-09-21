Putin Summons 300,000 Reservists, Makes Nuclear Threat: ‘It’s Not a Bluff’ | World

In an unprecedented televised address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this Wednesday (21) that he will call up about 300,000 reserve citizens to join Russian troops in Ukraine, extending the contract for soldiers in the field. of battle and made nuclear threats to the West.

This is the first military deployment by Russia since World War II.

“This is not a bluff,” declared the Russian leader. “Several high-ranking representatives of NATO countries talk about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia. They even talk about the nuclear threat. even more modern than those of the NATO countries”.

in speech, also unprecedented since the beginning of the Ukrainian warIn February, Putin said he had already signed the decree establishing the call-up of around 300,000 reservists, which generated revolt on the part of the population and search for tickets leaving Moscow. (read more below).

The Russian leader did not make it clear from when the reservists will start being called up, nor how long it will take to call all of them. What became clear, according to Putin, is that only those who already have some military experience entered the mobilization list.

He announced that he still had indefinitely extended the contracts of soldiers that are already fighting in the neighboring country and increased spending on the production of armaments.

Putin’s Threatening Speech Has Worried the West (see more below) and was made at a time when the Ukrainian government is making a strong and fast counter-offensive operationwith logistical support from European countries and the United States.

In the speech, the Russian president also said that he would support the Ukrainian separation referendums announced in regions such as Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, invaded by russia. Public consultations will take place this weekend.

In addition to funding weapons production in these regions, Putin also said he would give legal status to volunteers fighting alongside Russian troops on these fronts.

Within Russia, the announcement generated reactions. Within hours of Putin’s speech, hundreds of people staged protests in Moscow, and at least 66 people were arrested, according to the Russian political persecution monitoring group OvdInfo.

Outside the country, Putin’s speech generated immediate reactions from Europe’s rulers.

In his speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) this Wednesday (21), the president of the United States, Joe Bidensaid that no one threatens Russiaand that the war in Ukraine is “a one man war“.

Despite showing some concern about Putin’s threatening tone, representatives from countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom considered that the new actions announced by the Russian leader are a sign that Moscow is losing the war in Ukraine.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s words “dangerous and reckless rhetoric”.

“We are going to make sure that there are no misunderstandings in Moscow about exactly how we are going to react. Of course it depends on the type of situation or what kind of weapons they can use. The most important thing is to prevent that from happening, which is why we are being very clear in our communications with Russia about the unprecedented consequences of this attack,” Stoltenberg said.

Even Pope Francis, in a weekly audience at the Vatican, spoke about the threat posed by Putin.

“It is madness to think of using nuclear weapons at this time,” the pontiff declared during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

EU spokesperson spoke of a “very dangerous nuclear gamble” by Putin, and UK Foreign Minister Gillian Keegan called the speech a “worrying escalation”.

Within hours of Putin’s announcement, flight search sites recorded the off-curve increase in one-way tickets from Russia, which began to sell out.

Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both visa-free destinations for Russians, were sold out on Wednesday (21), according to Aviasales data.