Quaest data that indicate the possibility of Lula winning in the 1st round

Former President Lula (PT), despite not appearing with more than 50% of valid votes in the Quaest poll this Wednesday 21, has a very favorable scenario to win this year’s elections in the first round. The assessment is by political scientist Felipe Nunes, CEO responsible for the survey.

As Nunes explains in his analysis, a victory for Lula on October 2, in addition to not being ‘mathematically impossible’, since he would have 48.9% of the valid votes in the election, therefore, 1.2% of votes valid to win, is indicated in another series of data from this Wednesday’s survey. The first of them, he says, is the high percentage of voters for Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) who still indicate the possibility of changing their vote.

“When questioned, 26% of voters for Ciro, Tebet and other candidates say they would change the vote so that Lula wins in the first round. That gives twice what Lula needs to win – approximately 3 percentage points,” she points out. “Whether this simulation will actually happen is another story.”

Still on this point, the researcher draws attention to the fact that, despite what Ciro’s campaign asks for, his less decisive voters would be quite inclined to support Lula. Migration may be the PT’s key to sacramenting Bolsonaro’s defeat.

“Even if Ciro doesn’t want to support Lula, this is his voter’s decision, as you can see”, says the researcher when commenting on the data that 33% of the pedetista’s supporters can opt for Lula if it means the defeat of the former captain . The percentage is slightly higher than that recorded among undecided or voters of other candidates less competitive than Ciro.

In addition to migration, the high level of voters who believe in the PT’s victory, regardless of their voting preferences, also weighs in Lula’s favor. This fact, according to Nunes, may favor Lula:

“The climate of opinion is building up in favor of Lula, which could further arouse the last-minute useful vote.“, highlights. “For example, 49% think Lula is the one who will win the election, while 37% think Bolsonaro wins.”

The favorable ‘climate of opinion’ can also be seen, according to the scientist, in the comparison of who deserves a second chance. In this case, Lula has the confidence of 52% of respondents, while Bolsonaro receives the support of 44%.

“There is less and less time for Bolsonaro to change the climate of opinion and reverse this situation”, defends the researcher. “If you don’t overtake Lula in the first round, it’s practically impossible to turn around in the second.

He explains that his statement, in this case, is guided by the volume of voters for Ciro and Tebet who defend support for Lula in the event of a second round against the former captain. 50% of Ciro’s voters and 35% of Tebet’s voters make this statement. The groups give Lula a breath of 10 percentage points to face Bolsonaro in a direct contest, earning him, according to Quaest, 55% of the valid votes.

‘Very negative picture for Bolsonaro’

This Wednesday’s Quaest poll is still surrounded by ‘bad news’ for the former captain’s campaign, according to Felipe Nunes in his analysis.

He explains, for example, that Lula’s positive oscillation, from 42% to 44%, and Bolsonaro’s stability, which remained at 34%, “reveal a very negative picture for the president” not only because of the result itself, but also for showing that its main campaign actions have had little effect on the final result.

“With 11 days to go before the first round, the president has fewer weapons to try to change the game”, he highlights. “The increase in the amount of the Aid did not generate the expected electoral result. And the support of evangelical leaders, which made Bolsonaro grow significantly, stopped having an effect, thus interrupting the conquest of votes among evangelicals before reaching the mark of 80% desired by the reelection campaign team”, adds the researcher.

Both factors, he says, contribute to the stagnation of Bolsonaro registered in the last three polls. There is also, according to the political scientist, the fact that the former captain failed to reverse his high rejection among women even with the expansion of agendas with the segment and the use of Michelle’s participation in campaign events.

Other regional explanations also contributed to the ‘negative picture’ for the current president. There are, for example, worse results in the Southeast and Northeast when compared to the numbers obtained in 2018.

“The turnaround expected by the government in the Southeast also did not come. Bolsonaro has 38% of the votes in the Southeast, that is, approximately 43% of the valid votes – 10 percentage points less than what he obtained in 2018”, highlights Nunes.

“In the Northeast, the president also has a performance below what he obtained in 2018. In valid votes, he would today have 23% of the votes in the Northeast, but in 2018 he obtained 26%”, completes the researcher.

Nunes also argues that the interviewees’ perception of the economy also negatively influences Bolsonaro’s electoral situation a few days before the election.. According to the data, the percentage of those who believe that the economy has worsened in the last year is still very high. Altogether, 45% of the voters interviewed chose this option, a positive variation when compared to the last survey.

Still in the field of economy, the volume of Brazilians who did not see a reduction in the price of food grew from 72% to 75% in just one week. Among the poorest voters, the food price situation is even worse: 80% have not seen a price reduction, according to this Wednesday’s Quaest.

“To complicate things further [para Bolsonaro]all the economic measures adopted by the government to try to lower prices are still seen by the majority as a political move to try to re-elect the president (59%)”, reinforces the researcher.

“The current of this election does not seem favorable to Bolsonaro either. Although the economy is losing ground as the main problem faced by the country today, in its place, there is growing concern about social problems”, says the scientist.

And in this field, the data indicate, Lula has the advantage. Among those who point to the social issue as the main problem in Brazil, 56% vote for PT and only 19% for Bolsonaro. Among those who indicate that the problem is economic, the former captain has 19% and Lula 46%.

Finally, Nunes points out that Bolsonaro’s negative propaganda against Lula at election time also did not have the effect expected by the former captain’s campaign.. “Those who watch the programs on TV vote much more for Lula (47 x 40) than for Bolsonaro (36 x 34)”, she explains. The data also show that the rejection of Lula did not grow among those who watched the electoral programs.

“Lula’s rejection has not increased, even though approximately 80% of his and other candidates’ voters have already seen negative advertisements against the former president”, assesses Nunes. “It is not working”, concludes the researcher.

The search

Two thousand Brazilian voters were interviewed in person between the 17th and 20th of September. The margin of error is 2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. The research was contracted by the investment consultancy Genial and is registered in the Electoral Court as BR-04459/2022.