Ranking elects the 100 best pizzerias in the world

Going out trying pizzas around the world to find out which ones are the tastiest is not a bad idea. But, it seems to me, that doing this is not very healthy for the body and for the pocket. To our relief, a specialized curator took care of this mission and defined a ranking of the 100 best pizzerias in the world. And the best: they included three Brazilians in the list!

As expected, three Italian pizzerias appear in the top 5 – alongside a French one and an American one.

Best pizzerias in the world

I Masanielli, by Francesco Martucci (Caserta, Italy) Una Pizza Napoletana, by Anthony Mangieri (New York, United States) Peppe Pizzeria, by Giuseppe Cutraro (Paris, France) Kalò, by Ciro Salvo (Naples, Italy) Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria (Naples, Italy)

For the happiness of Brazilians who love good pizza and the pride of São Paulo residents, the three pizzeriass nationals with world prominence are in São Paulo.

The idea for the ranking came from the 50 Top Pizza award, which indicates the best pizzas in Italy, Europe, the United States and Asia-Pacific. Therefore, having Brazilian pizzerias in the ranking is even more significant, as South America was not even considered in the traditional 2022 rankings.

Meet the award winners below:

77th place: Pizza da Mooca

In one of the most traditional and oldest neighborhoods in São Paulo, on the east side, A Pizza da Mooca gained space in the ranking for the “personality” it manages to put on pizzas, with ingredients from local merchants and producers.

The pizzeria considers itself a lively place to eat pizza and drink beer, in the heart of the traditional Italian quarter. Pizzaiolos Bruna Zanuto and Murilo Dias point out that the pizzeria, founded in 2011, was the first in Mooca to use Italian flour and produce wholegrain pasta.





Recommendations from the award curators: caprese pizza with buffalo milk mozzarella or the option with anchovies. Check out other flavors here.

Where to find? Rua da Mooca, 1747, Sao Paulo

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday and Sunday from 6pm to 10pm, and Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 11pm.

83rd place: Leggera Pizza Napoletana

Leggera Pizza Napoletana delivers on its name its great specialty, so praised. Located in Bairro Perdizes, in a simple and intimate setting, the curators claim that the place serves authentic Neapolitan pizza.

According to the judges, it is difficult to find a better Neapolitan pizza in São Paulo, Brazil and even South America. They recommend, as well-made dishes, the antipasto with potato croquettes, the classic Neapolitan rice balls and a focaccia topped with a caprese salad.

It is still worth trying, according to experts, the Marinara pizza (made with tomato sauce, oregano, basil, garlic and olive oil). You can see the other flavors here. For dessert, the best option is the Cannoli, stuffed with fresh ricotta, candied orange and dark chocolate.





And for you to be sure you can kill a little bit of the nostalgia for Italy on the palate, the pizzeria opened in 2013 is certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVNP), an Italian institution that certifies Neapolitan pizzerias, attesting to their authenticity around the world.

Where to find? Rua Diana, 80, Perdizes, Sao Paulo

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday, from 6 pm to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 11:30 pm, and on Sundays, from 6 pm to 10 pm (closed on Mondays).

99th place: QT Pizza Bar

With white bricks and exposed pipes in a post-industrial style, QT Pizza Bar stands out for its modern decor and, of course, for its flavors. The experts considered that the pizzas of the place are fermented to perfection: “the dough is thin, very crispy and the center of the pizza is soft.”

The curators recommend the pizza with Parmesan, Fiordi latte, goat cheese, honey and truffle, as well as the Carbonara. The drinks menu is also suggested.

Situated between the center and west of the city, the pizzeria’s location is also an important point. Check out the pizza options here.

Where to find? Alameda Min. Rocha Azevedo, 1096, Cerqueira Cesar, Sao Paulo

Opening hours: From Tuesday to Friday, from 18:00 to 23:00, on Saturdays and Sundays, from 17:00 to 23:00.

Best pizzeria in Argentina

Along with the Brazilians, Argentine sister Ti Amo, from pizza makers Victoria Santoro and Carola, took 50th place with the Buenos Aires pasta.

The ranking evaluated and selected 40 Italian pizzerias, 25 from other European countries, 15 from North America, another 15 from Asia, four in South America and one in Africa.

The complete ranking can be accessed on the award website.

