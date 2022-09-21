Rapper Drake will perform at Lollapalooza Brasil 2023, says journalist

Drake at Lollapalooza 2023? Apparently this will happen.

the journalist Jose Noberto Flesh said this Monday (19) that the rapper Drake will be one of the attractions of Lollapalooza 2023. The next edition of the festival is scheduled to take place next year, on March 24, 25 and 26. In addition to Drakethe journalist has already revealed that Billie Eilish, blink 182 and Paramore will also be at the festival. The Melomaniacos profile also revealed that Halsey and Tyler, The Creator must also be part of the line up. The rapper had a show scheduled at the 2018 edition of the festival, but ended up canceling the performance for personal reasons.

If confirmed, this will be the second time that Drake will perform in Brazil, the first took place in 2019 at Rock In Rio. The rapper closed the first night of shows at Rock In Rio, in Rio de Janeiro, with a fantastic show, which will be eternalized in the minds of many Brazilian fans of the Toronto rapper. One fan in particular who certainly remembers that day is young Felipe Franca, who received a compliment from Drake as the artist performed on stage in front of a crowd of over 100,000 people.

After performing the track “Know Yourself” and shaking the crowd, Drake looked at his fans near the stage and saw Filipe’s tattoo and thanked him in front of everyone, pointing at him. “This is crazy my bro, this tattoo… this is a lot of love. I really love you man” Drake said to Filipe, who was speechless. “I couldn’t imagine how surreal this show would be! From 9 in the morning until midnight to see the guy and he see my tattoo and even tell me that… without a doubt it showed how valid my way of honoring him was. Worst Behavior is the song that I really love by Drake, for me there is no other artist that can surpass him..thanks for that” published Felipe Franca on his Instagram.

Recently, the rapper appeared in a video alongside Mayara Bordin, a former soccer player. In the video, the artist said that he loves Brazil and misses it here. Is Drake really coming to the country next year?