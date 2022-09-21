rare figurines are in packs

This year’s World Cup sticker album went on sale in newsstands and bookstores in August and, once again, became a fever among fans of all ages. This means that many have already completed theirs and saved to compose their collection.

Read more: The most beautiful goal in every World Cup

But it is still possible to find some fanatics who keep buying new stickers in order to look for the extras and rare ones that came with this edition, after all, they are worth good money!

Rare figures from the Album of the Cup

The most special figures from the new 2022 Cup album are nothing more than extra images that feature different versions of some of the players. A total of 20 of them are divided into two categories: “Legend” and “Rookie”, in addition to displaying colors such as burgundy, bronze, silver and gold.

These are the rarest and most sought after in the collection and are even advertised on the internet for exorbitant prices. According to Panini, they are not part of the regular collection, which means there is nowhere to put them on the album, so they become a separate collection.

The 20 players in rare stickers

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal;

Jude Bellingham – England;

Almoez Ali – Qatar;

Alphonso Davies – Canada;

Christian Eriksen – Denmark;

Kevin de Bruyne – Belgium;

Kylian Mbappe – France;

Luis Suarez – Uruguay;

Lionel Messi – Argentina;

Dusan Vlahovic – Serbia;

Gavi – Spain;

Guillermo Ochoa – Mexico;

Heung-Min Son – South Korea;

Giovanni Reyna – USA;

Ryan Gravenberch – Netherlands;

Luka Modric – Croatia;

Neymar Jr – Brazil;

Raphaël Varane – France;

Robert Lewandowski – Poland;

Sadio Mané – Senegal.

How much do you buy rare figurines for?

There is no official value table for the rare cards, but there are some that circulate among collector groups. Four very well-known players are circulating around under the following values ​​in their golden stickers: R$ 7,600:

Cristiano Ronaldo;

Kilian Mbappe;

Lionel Messi;

Neymar Jr.

The odds of finding the rare figurines

According to information found on the forums and chats among netizens, the opportunity to find the extra stickers on the album packaging before the official release are as follows: