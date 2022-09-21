“Real accepts to give the…”; Florentino makes an unusual request to Flamengo for João Gomes and an exclusive last-minute “heats up”

João Gomes He is a very above average player. The boy has been shining with the Flamengo shirt since the beginning of the season and became a darling of the Flamengo fans. It’s no wonder that several European teams have sought out the athlete’s representatives in recent weeks and want to sign him anyway.

Real Madrid entered the game strong and would like to have João Gomes soon. THE news in relation to meringues is that the Spanish club is willing to wait for the right moment when Flamengo wants to sit at the table to negotiate the steering wheel. Whether in the next transfer window or in June. Today, they have already raised BRL 155 million.

The Real asks, in fact, is a priority and, in exchange, accepts to cover any offer from other rivals on the Old Continent. For example, if a Liverpool player agrees to pay 170 million reais for the Flamengo player, Madrid would be committed to covering these amounts, as long as Flamengo promises to notify them of new proposals. The summit of “Los Blancos” accepts Give way all this privilege to CRF so as not to miss a Brazilian jewel.

The Meringues’ idea of ​​buying João Gomes goes beyond the money, they are willing to offer a project to the Brazilian thinking about a replacement with “more footprint” in the future for Casemiro. Those who are currently in the squad have this quality, but in the defensive part, João Gomes is considered very different.

The player is well aware of this whole scenario with his name being considered by several giants in Europe. But that does not mean that João Gomes wanted to leave, on the contrary, he is happy with his salary of BRL 250 thousand and leaves its future in the hands of Fla’s management and its managers.