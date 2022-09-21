Real Madrid shows interest in João Gomes, from Flamengo, called the “new Casemiro” | spanish football

According to the newspaper “AS”*, Real Madrid would be interested in hiring midfielder João Gomes, from Flamengo. The 21-year-old, considered one of the biggest revelations in the position in recent times along with André, from Fluminense, was called by the publication “the new Casemiro”.

The calculation of the ge indicates that there is no type of movement of the teams mentioned in the article by Marca so far. Club and player representatives deny the information.

1 of 1 João Gomes in action for Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo João Gomes in action for Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

This new commitment, however, does not prevent a possible transfer which would be around 30 million euros (R$ 153 million) according to the Spanish newspaper and also according to ESPN Argentina.

Raised to the professionals in 2020, João Gomes is one of the greats of Dorival Júnior’s team that reached the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals this season. Absolute starter, he has 53 matches, 39 since the beginning, and two goals scored.

At 11 min of the 1st half – João Gomes do Flamengo’s header against São Paulo