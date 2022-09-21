Realme reveals which smartphones will have an update to Android 13 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Realme is rapidly expanding its business and gaining many fans around the world. Obviously, one of the reasons for the success is the care that the manufacturer has with its customers in terms of software updates. And now, the Chinese company has just shared a timeline revealing which smartphones will have Google’s new Android 13 system.

According to official information, the Realme GT2 Pro will be the first in line to win the new system version. It is worth noting that the company is already recruiting owners of this model to test the new Android as soon as it is available in a beta version. In addition, devices such as the Realme GT Neo 3 and GT 2 should be the next to gain the novelty.

Interestingly, the new Realme UI 4.0 interface has not yet been made official by Realme. Thus, Madhav Sheth, president of Realme International, preferred to cite only the Android version instead of the user interface.

Realme GT2 Pro in Brazil

Officially launched in Brazil in May of this year, the Realme GT2 Pro. Top of the line, the model has a 6.7″ 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz in its datasheet. In hardware, it includes Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 alongside 12GB/256GB of RAM and internal storage. In addition, it supports 5G and has two 50MP rear cameras.

Main specifications: