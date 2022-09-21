Reference at Palmeiras, Luxemburgo says he would like to train rival: ‘The fans like me’

Coach with a stint in the Brazilian National Team and record holder of titles at Palmeiras, Vanderlei Luxemburgo told in an interview with ‘The Noite’, that he would like to have coached São Paulo and evaluated that he is loved by the tricolor fans. The interview will air this Wednesday on SBT.

+ THROW! enters Pacaembu and shows how the renovation of the stadium is going; see photos!

Luxa spoke on the subject after being asked by Danilo Gentili about what he thinks of the Morumbi team.

– I would like (to train the team). I always wanted to direct São Paulo. I think it’s a great club, I had great clashes with Telê Santana, in wonderful games. It’s a big club, which has a crowd that likes me, asking for my signing. But, unfortunately, it didn’t happen, he said.

+ Luxemburgo reveals the future to Mano Brown, from Racionais

Luxembourg was also asked about the reaction he had when he received the proposal to direct Palmeiras for the first time, in the 1990s.

– The fear of losing takes away the will to win. Palm trees for me was not fear. It was the solution to get where I am, which was the Selection, to project myself. I didn’t see it as a challenge, because I don’t even like that word, I saw it as an opportunity to show my work. That is what happened. I did a brilliant job,” he said.

Luxa was the guest of The Noite (Photo: Lourival Ribeiro/SBT)

One of the most successful coaches in football, Luxemburgo won nine Paulistões, five Brasileirões, a Copa do Brasil and many other state and regional titles, he also conquered America with the Seleção and was the first and only Brazilian to command Real Madrid.

For Palmeiras, Luxa has 18 victories, being the most successful coach in the club’s history in absolute numbers. Among the main cups are the Paulistão (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008 and 2020), the Rio–São Paulo Tournament (1993) and the Brasileirão (1993 and 1994).