Regional Labor Court declares abusive nurses’ strike

(credit: Pedro Marra/CB/DAPress)

The Regional Labor Court of the 10th Region granted an injunction to the Sindicato Brasiliense de Hospitals e Casas de Saúde e Clínicas – SBH declaring the illegality of the stoppage of nurses and nursing technicians scheduled to take place this Wednesday (21/9).

Judge Alexandre Nery understood that the demonstration goes beyond the right to strike, entering the political nature, since it intends to make the Federal Supreme Court (STF) review the decision handed down last Friday (16/9), which confirmed an injunction suspending the nursing floor.


“In this case, there is no discussion related to frustrated collective bargaining, but via a policy of paralyzing essential health services in private clinics, hospitals and similar, or by public employees, as a way of pressuring the Federal Superior Court to examine the constitutionality of the law that instituted the national floor for nursing professionals”, ponders the magistrate.

The decision reaffirms the constitutional right to strike, however, it clarifies that it will be up to professionals who choose to paralyze activities to bear “their own responsibility in relation to their employers, because the right to demonstrate, likewise, cannot be suppressed by this court”.

The injunction was based on the public interest of health users to declare the act to be disapproved. “In this context, it declares outright the abusiveness of the stoppage of nursing services within the scope of the categories involved, as presented in relation to employers and users of health services”, stated Alexandre Nery.

