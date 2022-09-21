Renato sees a scolding reflex and says it could have been 5-0

Renato Gaúcho scolded Grêmio players after the game against Novorizontino. Still in the changing rooms of the Jorge de Biasi stadium, he demanded efforts from the athletes and threatened to change the team. Today (20), after the 3-0 victory over Sport, he noticed a change in the behavior of the players and said that the difference could have been even greater.

“What I said after the game against Novorizontino was this. Today we had another attitude, we competed, and we played in the second half. Serie B is that, I said that we would not give a show, we would suffer, but we would return to Serie A”, said Portaluppi.

“I’m a dialogue coach, but sometimes you have to pull your ears. I don’t know how the scolding they got there came out. [em Novo Horizonte], but I get paid for it. They cannot be in their comfort zone. It’s the bite and blow thing. Biting is hard on them, blowing is putting them up. They took a hard time there, because they had to take a hard time. But passed. And here I gave them morals and they played what they played today. It can’t be just harsh or just praise. I would always like to praise, as it is today, as it was against Vasco. But what happened against Novoriontino was unacceptable. I talked to them. The tough was necessary to not stay in the comfort zone. Because with me there is no comfort zone. Our objective is to return to Serie A, and we will achieve it”, he added.

On the field, today, Grêmio started finding difficulties, but in the second half they overcame the opponent and won a safe and peaceful victory.

“The second half even surprised me. Today, if it ends 5-0 for Grêmio, it was normal. Because they didn’t have the opportunity, and we had four, five clear chances. I congratulated the group because it was important”, he said.

“My team had to compete because they [Sport] they played life. We competed in the first half, it was a truncated game. At halftime, we talked and agreed on some positions. We started to find spaces and make plays and goals. In the second half we were better than in the first. In the first, we compete, in the second, we play. It was a game against a direct opponent, we put 10 points ahead for them. Grêmio took a huge step to return to Serie A”, added Renato.

Grêmio’s next match will be on the 30th, against Sampaio Corrêa. With 53 points, the gaucho team occupies the vice-leadership of Serie B.