Renowned Insider Discovered After Switching Twitter Accounts

Social networks do not forgive. After a “slight hesitation” last weekend, the youtuber “DanAllenGaming” was discovered as the person behind the leak profile identified as “The Real Insider”.

Dan Allen, a content creator with nearly 190,000 YouTube subscribers, is a well-known industry journalist with a strong presence at events for major publishers. He recently had access to confidential information from the Assassin’s Creed franchise and released all the names of upcoming games even under embargo, disregarding the signed NDA.

Now, netizens had the opportunity to discover how the profile “The Real Insider” shared news about games ahead of time and with a high rate of verification. Who managed the account was the youtuber himself, who used it to disclose privileged data in order to gain visibility on the web and boost his channel. And how it came to be is, to say the least, controversial.

In the leaker’s profile, the journalist went to answer a follower’s question, but did not remember to keep the leaker’s account open. With that, he stopped noticing that he was on his personal profile and ended up giving up his identity. Within moments, the tweet went viral and forced Allen to delete his users. Check it out below:

Insider issues apology and “disappears”

The end of this story could not be different. Before leaving social media, Dan Allen issued an apology and said he was embarrassed. He added that this will never “happen again” and anticipated a sabbatical to “reflect on my bad decisions”. The insider is currently completely unavailable on Twitter.

