Research reveals list of the most powerful foods for health

A survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, points out the best vegetable to consume in order to reduce the risks of chronic cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases and even some types of cancer. In the study, more than 40 great fruits and vegetables for the body human.

Currently, the concern of most people with food is an increasingly common topic. The search for a healthy and nutritious diet has positive consequences for the body. One of them is prevention in the development of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.

Some fruits and vegetables are more potent, according to nutritional research

The study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looks at the consumption of certain fruits and vegetables, known for their nutritional potency, linked to a reduction in the risk of chronic diseases.

These foods contain over 17 qualifying nutrients and can provide up to 10% of the nutrients needed by a person for every 100 calories consumed. 47 foods were analyzed, 41 of which are known for their potency status, that is, high quality and nutritional diversity.

Research led by Jennifer Di Noia, PhD in nutrition, states that foods related to reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases are colored: green leaves, yellow or orange vegetables, citrus and cruciferous vegetables, which have a cross shape on the its surface.

List of super potent fruits and vegetables

The research released by the CDC lists the list of super potent foods that you can include in the diet, with the aim of reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Some are well known, see:

Zucchini;

Chard;

Cress;

Lettuce;

Leek;

Sweet potato;

Beet;

Scallion;

Carrot;

Chicory;

Green cabbage;

Spinach;

Orange;

Lime;

Lemon;

Strawberry;

Chinese cabbage;

Arugula;

Parsley;

Tomato.

Some of the above fruits and vegetables are familiar and can already be part of your diet. It is important to add even more and vary the menu and the way of preparation. Remember that food is one of the key factors for a healthier life.