Ricardo Guimares defends Atltico 4R’s: ‘We didn’t break our promise’

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Ricardo Guimares, future president of the Atltico Deliberative Council

Future president of the Atltico Deliberative Council, businessman Ricardo Guimares defended the group of investors known as 4R”s, of which he is a part. “We have not broken our promise”, said the patron in relation to investments in the Minas Gerais club.

in interview Itatiaialast Monday (19/9), Guimares recalled the investments made by businessmen in Atltico football in 2020 and 2021. As a matter of financial sustainability, the former executive president of Galo believes that it would not be feasible to maintain the same level of investments in 2022.

“In 2020 and 21, a very large investment was made in Atltico. Maybe R$ 200, 250, 300 million in players. We managed to take Atltico to a higher level, to the first level of Brazilian football. eliminated for Afogados, we were eliminated in the first phase of the Sudamericana. In this situation, it is not possible to invest R$ 300 million every year, because the club does not support itself. Even though it is a debt that we call benign, because it has no interest to pay,” he said.

“We can’t keep investing this amount every year. Now, we’ve maintained the very high level. Atltico has one of the highest expenses, with a group of the highest quality players, which doesn’t come cheap. We believe that the quality has improved (…) We did not break our promise. We kept Atltico in a position to win the title they were fighting for”, he added.

4R’s “left” the club?

Especially on social media, a portion of Atltico’s fans criticize the performance of the 4R’s (Rubens and Rafael Menin, Renato Salvador and Ricardo Guimares) in 2022. Guimares spoke on the subject and assured that “no one is hiding”, despite recognizing the mistakes made in planning after the most successful season in the history of the club from Minas Gerais.

“Victor (manager) and Rodrigo Caetano (director) are there. We follow them closely, as much as possible, but we don’t have the daily work experience. They give us this feedback. We talk daily. hiding. We demand, exchange opinions. (…) We are present. Don’t think that we are distant and that we just want to show up when it’s time to celebrate. In this difficult time, which needs our participation the most, the It’s time that we were more willing to want to help”, assured Ricardo.

“We are always learning, attentive. We try to do everything with great care, planning. Now, not everything works out. We are not infallible. We also make mistakes, of course. I will not say that we did everything right. things didn’t happen. We did make mistakes and hope to correct them next year. We are optimistic. Every year it gets better. I have no doubt about that,” he added.

Finally, the patron pointed out that there is an internal difficulty in identifying what are the problems that have hindered Atltico from resuming its former performance. Future president of the Council of Galo, Ricardo Guimares said about players and the coaching staff: “Everyone has our support”.

“Football is very complex to analyze. ‘Ah, this is what is happening’. We are trying to find out. We have had meetings, we are present. players, exchanging ideas. Everyone has our support. We are together with everyone. We did not detect a problem that could have caused the low performance, which is notorious”, he concluded.