Rich people board a Boeing 757 for an unusual flight that will land in São Luís do Maranhão





A group of wealthy tourists will embark on a luxury tour around the world, aboard a Boeing 757-200 plane chartered by the Icelandic airline Icelandair. It would be a trip like so many others, were it not for an unusual stop in the city of São Luís, capital of the State of Maranhão.

It can be said that the stop in Maranhão is extremely unusual, since tours on private jets that pass through Brazil, they often pass through fashionable destinations for foreigners, including Rio de Janeiro, Foz do Iguaçu and Manaus. However, the Abercrombie & Kent team sought to innovate by including (and introducing) the beautiful Lençóis Maranhenses to their select travelers.

The group’s trip starts on October 30th in the city of Seattle, on the American west coast. From there, they sail to Japan, Vietnam, Laos, Turkey, Eritrea, Benin, Brazil and then return to the United States. In all, there are 24 days of travel at a price per person of AU$ 226,000 Australian dollars, equivalent to R$ 766 thousand reais at the current exchange rate.

The passage through Brazil is scheduled for November 18th to 20th and the private aircraft will land at São Luís International Airport. From there, the 46 lucky tourists board a smaller plane towards Barreirinhas, in the Lençóis region, where they can enjoy all the good and the best, while walking on the white sands and natural pools of warm water.

the group roadmap





Icelandair’s Boeing 757s have been leased on several other occasions for private jet travel like this. One of the companies that usually carry out this type of itinerary is National Geographic, which has a motto of mixing pleasure with knowledge, including scientists on board the flights, who share their experience in the places where the plane (and the group passes).

When in a VIP seating configuration, the aircraft now has two business class seats in each window. The total will be 46 seats for paying passengers and more for the doctor and other professionals accompanying the group. In a traditional passenger configuration, the Boeing 757 could carry around 233 passengers.