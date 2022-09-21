Rio Shore heartthrob, Cayo fights aggressive cancer: ‘I lost the ground’

Disclosure Cayo Rodrigues started treatment against leukemia

Heartthrob of the second season of Rio Shore, MTV’s reality show, Cayo Rodrigues was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, an aggressive cancer that has already affected other celebrities, such as Reynaldo Gianecchini and former president Dilma Rousseff. The singer was bewildered when he discovered he had the disease.

“I was diagnosed with leukemia. It’s an ALL. And I found this out on June 25th, before that I was feeling sick. I was coming out of shows and I wasn’t having much energy. I was feeling short of breath and a pain in my upper part of the abdomen”, he revealed to the column.

Since he ended the recordings of the MTV reality, Cayo started to dedicate himself to music and was invited by the channel to record the track that will be the theme of the third season of the program (still no premiere date).

“I felt that it didn’t seem to be true, it was like it wasn’t real. I lost the ground at first because I was a totally healthy man, I never imagined it could happen to me”, he commented.

Cayo cancer is a disease that affects the cells, vessels and organs of the lymphatic system, responsible for helping the body defend against external threats such as viruses and bacteria. And it rarely affects young patients like the singer.

“It was a shock at the first news, but thank God and with the support of my friends and family, I managed to digest it”, he said.

Treatment

The discovery of the problem took place in June, amid symptoms such as abdominal discomfort. After consulting with several doctors from different specialties, Cayo received the diagnosis at the National Cancer Institute (INCA), in Rio de Janeiro.

“I was hospitalized for more than a month, in isolation, without being able to have contact with the outside world. I started treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. And now I’m on the list for a bone marrow transplant. So I would like to invite everyone who is a donor of blood and marrow”, he revealed.

Currently, the stage of the disease is in regression, but Cayo is in line for a bone marrow transplant.

“Be a blood donor, be a bone marrow donor, if you can. For you who are donating, maybe it’s just another nice thing. But for those who are receiving, maybe it’s the opportunity to live”, he warned.