Roberto Carlos’ lawsuit against Tiririca is filed by Lewandowski

Parliamentarian makes a parody of the song “O Portão” in his electoral propaganda

Reproduction/Instagram/robertocarlosoficial



Roberto Carlos filed a lawsuit against federal deputy Tiririca for parodying a song by the singer



the minister of Federal Supreme Court (STF), Ricardo Lewandowskifiled a lawsuit from the singer Roberto Carlos against the federal deputy sedge (PL-SP). In his electoral propaganda, the parliamentarian makes a parody of the song “O Portão”, singing: “I voted, again I will vote. Tiririca, Brasília is your place”. For Lewandowski, the singer can appeal in other instances and that the action should not be presented to the STF. “In spite of the need to control any abusive and offensive conduct to the personality rights of the person who is offended by the violation of his work and his image, which permeated such precedents, it is not in line with the claim made in the exordial, showing itself to be therefore, the use of this form of complaint is unreasonable”, said Lewandowisk. Roberto Carlos’ team approached the Court after having a similar action rejected by the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP). After TJ’s decision, the singer returned to parody the song. The singer asked for the removal of the parody video and the payment of an indemnity of R$ 50 thousand, alleging misuse of the song. The singer had sued Tiririca for the same reason in 2014.

