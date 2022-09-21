Rockstar press release has over 1 million likes

Although Rockstar is living a real nightmare with the massive leak of GTA 6 on the networks, there are still “good” things happening: the studio’s statement about the leaks on Twitter is the most liked game publication in the history of the social network.

The post had more than 1 million likes in just over 20 hours on the air, while on Instagram this number was reached in just eight hours. The last record holder in this category (with 600,000 likes) was also Rockstar, when it revealed the new game in the franchise in May of this year.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

In the statement about the GTA 6 leaks, Rockstar said it was “extremely disappointed” with what had happened, but promised that development “will proceed as planned” to deliver the community “an experience that will exceed expectations”.

The leak took place in the early hours of last Sunday (18), with more than 90 videos showing an alpha version of the sequence appeared on the networks. According to journalist Jason Schreier, this is the biggest leak of video game history.

GTA 6 still doesn’t have a release date and no defined platforms so far.

FBI mobilizes to find the leaker of GTA 6

Both Rockstar and Uber were attacked by the same group of crackers — known as Lapsus$. To find the intruders, both companies are working closely with the FBI. Check out the details!