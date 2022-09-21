Rodrigo Bocardi gets emotional when honoring Globo journalist who died: “sad day”

support the 247

ICL

247 – Rodrigo Bocardi got emotional at the end of Bom Dia São Paulo this Wednesday (21) when he paid tribute to producer Wagner Vallim, a journalist who worked on the news and died after a massive heart attack. The presenter mobilized all the live reporters to vent and revealed that, in one of his last conversations, his friend encouraged him not to give up on his career. The report is from the TV news portal.

“In the last meeting with him, he asked to take a picture and said: ‘Rodrigo, don’t give up, you represent us. It’s the importance of Bom Dia São Paulo. Do you know what that means in everyone’s lives?’ : ‘I can’t, Valim, I think about giving up. It’s hard'”, said the anchor.

“He said that journalism is courage, encouraging me. I often think about giving up, and his word is insist, persist. This Good Morning will continue at Valim’s request”, decreed Bocardi.

Before the outburst, he explained that the morning was sad for the BDSP team and asked everyone to take a moment of silence out of respect for Valim. “I want to call attention to this especially sad day here. I don’t know if you noticed, but it wasn’t easy for me and it hasn’t been for my team and the other reporters”, he lamented.

Every day, Bocardi has the habit of asking to “up the name of the team” at the end of the news – those letters with the names of the professionals that pass at the end. “When I talk about the name of this team, that’s how it happens, because it’s who makes Bom Dia. And then, among all the names, there’s this one, a person who is no longer with us: Wagner Vallim”.

The Globo employee worked as head of the investigation sector, which is where news is carefully checked before it goes on the air.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.