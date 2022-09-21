Romario reaches 33% and maintains leadership for Senate seat

Romário (PL) maintains a wide advantage in the dispute for a seat in the Senate in Rio de Janeiro, shows an Ipec survey released today (20). Five candidates tie for second place.

Romario, who is seeking re-election, fluctuated one point up and reached 33%. He is followed by Alessandro Molon (PSB), who has grown four percentage points and now has 11%. Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil) fluctuated two points up and marks 10%.

Bolsonar deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB), whose candidacy was contested by the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) has 7%, while André Ceciliano (PT) and Cabo Daciolo (PDT) appear with 6%.

As the margin of error is 3 points more or less, Molon, Clarissa, Silveira, Ceciliano and Daciolo are in a technical tie.

These numbers refer to stimulated research, when the respondent is presented with a list of candidates.

Senate

Romario (PL) – 33% (+1)

Alessandro Molon (PSB) – 11% (+4)

Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil) – 10% (+2)

Daniel Silveira (PTB) – 7% (+1)

André Ceciliano (PT) – 6% (-1)

Cabo Daciolo (PDT) – 6% (-1)

Don’t know/no opinion – 13% (-3)

Blanks/nulls – 10% (-2)

The survey heard 1,504 people between the 17th and 19th of September in 39 cities in Rio de Janeiro. The margin of error is plus or minus three points. The confidence level is 95%. The research is registered at the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro under protocol Nº RJ-04682/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court under protocol Nº BR-05082/2022.

The contractor Globo Comunicação paid R$ 117,132.17 for the research, with its own resources.

About Ipec

Ipec was founded in February 2021 by former executives of Ibope, an institute that ended its activities after the end of the licensing agreement for the brand. Since then, IPEC has followed the proposal to carry out surveys in voters’ homes, observing the distribution of voters based on data from the last Census, 2010, from the Pnad Contínua 2020 and data from this year’s TSE.

Compared with telephone surveys, face-to-face surveys tend to have less rejection, according to the columnist for UOL Jose Roberto Toledo. “People who work hardly answer calls from unknown numbers during working hours. For this and other reasons, the refusal rate for telephone surveys tends to be higher,” he explains.