Rural businesswoman who oriented colleagues to ‘mercilessly’ fire employees who vote for Lula signs agreement with MPT | Elections 2022 in Bahia

Rural businesswoman Roseli Vitória Martelli D’Agostini Lins signed an agreement with the Public Labor Ministry (MPT), in which she undertakes not to commit acts of incitement to electoral harassment. An inquiry was opened after she posted a video advising that farmers “mercilessly fire” employees who vote for Lula, presidential candidate for the Workers’ Party (PT).

Roseli Vitória is from Luis Eduardo Magalhães, in western Bahia. Elaa will also have to make a public retraction, on social media, and pay for an enlightenment campaign. This campaign will be broadcast on radio stations in the region where she lives, as well as in the capital.

The material will have to reinforce the freedom of vote, and the illegality of any attitude of employers to coerce workers to vote, or not to vote for candidates, in any electoral process. The pieces will be aired from next week until the eve of the election.

If it fails to comply with its obligations, it will have to pay a fine of R$ 20 thousand per item of the term of adjustment of conduct (TAC) not complied with.

On the social network, Roseli Vitória introduces herself as “retired, conservative, grandmother of two wonderful boys, enthusiastic about the directions that Brazil is taking”. In one of the posts, made on August 26, Roseli guides her rural colleagues:

“Do a survey. Whoever votes for Lula, fire them, and fire them mercilessly, because it’s not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of survival. And you who work with the agro and who defend Lula, please leave too”.

At the time of publication, g1 sought out the businesswoman, but did not obtain a position. The MPT also designated the state coordination for the Promotion of Equal Opportunities and Elimination of Discrimination at Work and the head of the Bahia regional office to support action in this case.

