Russia announces mobilization of 300,000 men and makes nuclear threat – 09/21/2022

In what is already being considered in diplomatic circles as the start of one of the most dangerous phases of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has escalated tensions and announced on Wednesday a partial military deployment in Russia. The Kremlin, despite the opening of the UN General Assembly, has also returned to flirting with the nuclear option, warning that it will use “all available means” in the face of what Putin calls the West’s attempt to “destroy our country”.

In the nationally televised statement, the Russian president again blamed Western nations for starting a proxy war with Russia. Moments after Putin’s speech, the Russian high command indicated that the country’s mobilization could involve 300,000 troops, in addition to an increase in funding to boost Russian weapons production.

A number of Western military leaders indicated that such a gesture on the part of the Kremlin shows that the invasion of Ukraine is “failing” and that the measures – including a referendum this weekend in occupied areas to annex Russian territory – would be proof of the difficulties. that Moscow faces. With more than seven months into the war, the Putin government has never disclosed how many of its soldiers died in battle.

Now the new military reservists would be called up for active duty, but Putin has made it clear that this is not yet a broader recruitment of war-age Russian men.

“I repeat, we are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently on the reserve will be subject to enlistment and, above all, those who have served in the armed forces have a certain military expertise and relevant experience,” he said.

Putin’s speech led Western diplomats to try to understand what a partial mobilization would mean in practice. But governments like Britain’s have warned that the Kremlin’s threats must be taken seriously.

“Clearly it’s something we should take very seriously because, you know, we’re not in control – I’m not even sure he’s in control, either.” This is obviously an escalation,” British Foreign Minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.

By announcing the country’s mobilization, Moscow may be moving in a direction in which Russian companies and citizens will have to contribute more to the war effort. Russia has yet to declare war on Ukraine, despite starting the invasion in February. To this day, Moscow calls the acts a “special military operation” and the word “war” is even banned in the local press.

The nuclear option

In the speech, which was pre-recorded, Putin also claimed that responsibility for the war lies with the West, which has been involved in an alleged “nuclear blackmail” against Russia. The Kremlin chief insisted that the country had “many weapons to deal with” and sent a clear message: “I am not bluffing”.

“For those who allow themselves such statements in relation to Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate and more modern components than those of NATO countries and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, for protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all means at our disposal,” Putin said.

Throughout the war, Putin flirted with the nuclear option at various times. But Western diplomats believe that such a path would be nothing more than a strategy of intimidation, as resorting to such weapons would mean a third world war and the very destruction of the Russian government.

But Moscow also made it clear that it would only resort to such weapons if its territory was threatened.

The point, according to negotiators, is that the new threat comes at a time when Kremlin representatives installed in occupied areas of Ukraine have announced plans to hold immediate referendums on the accession of these regions to Russia.

The votes – scheduled for this weekend in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – would allow the Kremlin to claim, albeit falsely, that it was “defending” its own territory and its citizens.

This would justify the mobilization of new soldiers and, at the same time, increase the nuclear threats, since they would now be talking about “national” territories.

Putin has made it clear that Russia will support the referendums, which the West considers “highly suspect”. In the assessment of European governments, the possibility of a fraud that allows a positive result for Moscow is practically certain, repeating the scenario of the annexation of Crimea in 2014 by the Russians.

Putin insists, however, that the mobilization is “fully suited to the threats we face, namely to protect our motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to guarantee the security of our people and the people in the liberated territories.”

For Ukrainians, the referendum is a way of securing regions that are now starting to be regained by Kiev, thanks to Western funding and weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy played down the organization of the vote, insisting that such decisions would not be recognized and that the international community would not accept annexation.

But Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, warned that, once inside Russia’s own territory, such places where voting would take place would become “irreversibly” part of the country. As a result, Moscow could use “any means” to defend them.