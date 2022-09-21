Russia forwards stricter punishment for violations in military service before mobilization

MOSCOW – Before the Russian President’s nationally televised address, Vladimir Putin, ordering the first national mobilization in the country since the 2nd. War this Wednesday, the 21st, the Ofthe lower house of the Russian Congress, introduced a series of legal amendments to toughen punishments for violating military service in the country – a move pointed out by observers as part of a broader strategy by the Kremlin to achieve its goals of war in ukraine.

Russian deputies passed a bill amending the Russian Penal Code and increasing punishment for crimes committed during the war, including desertion, insubordination and evasion of military service. The text, approved in its second and third readings by the Duma on Tuesday, 20, must be voted on by the Federation CouncilRussia’s equivalent of the Senate (and largely controlled by the Kremlin), on Wednesday, the 21st. The vote in the Upper House, however, is seen as a mere formality before Putin’s signature.

Pedestrians walk between advertisements with photos of Soviet soldiers at the 2nd. War on the outskirts of the Duma in Moscow. Photograph: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP – 09/11/2022

When passed, the legislation will add the concepts of “mobilization” and “martial law” to the Russian penal code, and will introduce harsher prison sentences for desertion, evasion of military service for “simulation of illness” and insubordination. It also makes voluntary surrender — surrender without express authorization from the higher military command — a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Any looting carried out during military campaigns – punishable by up to six years in closed regime, according to a Duma statement – and violation of state contracts for the supply of weapons to the Army will also be punishable by imprisonment.

Before Putin’s speech and the Kremlin’s escalation of the conflict, former Russian intelligence officer Igor Strelkov – who had already argued that Moscow could not win the war without at least partial mobilization – wrote on Telegram that the legislation and the announcements of referendums in Ukraine’s breakaway territories showed beyond any doubt that “very hasty legal foundations” were being laid for a “partial mobilisation”.

After Ukraine was successful with a rapid counteroffensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Russia had trouble defending the hundreds of kilometers from the frontline of the conflict. The country has struggled to attract recruits as the war drags on and casualties pile up, but Western intelligence agencies point to a depletion of manpower in Moscow.

“The Russians are doing so badly that news from Kharkiv province has inspired many Russian volunteers to refuse combat,” a US intelligence official told the BBC. The New York Times on Monday, 19, requesting anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly about the status of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Last week, American newspapers showed that the Wagner Groupa private military company with ties to the Kremlin, has launched a campaign to recruit mercenaries from Russian prisons, offering freedom after a minimum period of service – which would be a sign of Moscow’s exhaustion in getting men to fight on the front lines. front./ with NYT