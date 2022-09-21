Russia loses full control of Luhansk after Ukraine captures village

Ukraine regained a village near the city of Lysychansk on Tuesday, meaning that Russia no longer has full control of the Luhansk region. The victory is small, but symbolic, because it hurts one of President Vladimir Putin’s main war goals.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s armed forces are in “total control” of Bilohorivka.

“It’s a suburb of Lysychansk. Soon we will drive these scoundrels out of there with a broom,” she stated. “Step by step, inch by inch, we will free our entire land from invaders.”

Videos shared by the messaging app Telegram showed Ukrainian soldiers patrolling a crumbling street on foot.

The video has appeared of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, west of the city of Lysychansk. Earlier, the release of the settlement was announced by the head of Luhansk regional administration. Video coordinates: 48.923983, 38.246568 pic.twitter.com/cD3a3BR3T5 — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) September 19, 2022

Russian forces have occupied the entire Luhansk province for the past two and a half months. After a long and difficult battle, the Ukrainian army decided to withdraw in July from the cities of Severdonetsk and Lysychansk.

Over the past 12 days, Ukrainian regiments in the northeast have built an impressive counter-offensive, liberating more than 300 settlements across the Kharkiv region and forcing Russian military personnel to flee in disarray. The recovered area is equivalent to about 6,000 square kilometers and goes all the way to the Russian border.

According to the Institute for War Studies, Russia did not send reinforcements. It is now under pressure and vulnerable to an additional counteroffensive, the think tank said.