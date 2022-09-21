Russian actor dies while traveling in an armored vehicle to Ukraine – News

Ukrainian police, military and mine clearers were busy this Friday (16) in the middle of a forest at the entrance to the city of Izium. After the Russians left, a mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and hundreds of graves were found. Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

On the main road from Izium to Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, a small dirt track leads to a pine forest with sandy soil. Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

To the right of the trail, 100 meters into the forest, according to AFP journalists, two men (in white robes) gently dug the sand at the bottom of a grave, which had a cross and the inscription: ‘Ukrainian Army 17 people. Izium, from the morgue’ Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

Afterwards, they find a first corpse, which they exhumed and placed in a white plastic bag. Other bodies appeared later, spreading a strong smell of putrefaction. Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

Around the tomb there are hundreds of tombs with numbered crosses, some of them with a name and date. The dates, no doubt of the deaths of those buried, range from early March, when the city was still under Ukrainian control, to early September. Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

Most unnamed crosses are made of raw wood, and those with names are made of varnished or painted wood, sometimes adorned with flowers. In one of them, a small glass was placed in honor of the deceased, probably identified by the family. Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

According to Oleg Kotenko, a government official responsible for the search for the missing, ‘there is a family buried there, with a child. They were killed. There are witnesses in the same building who saw what happened and buried people here’ Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

At least one body, whose hands were tied with rope, was exhumed on Friday, an AFP reporter learned. At that time, it was not possible to determine whether it was a civilian or a military man, because the body was very deteriorated, according to the journalist. Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

According to Kotenko, ‘the nameless graves are of people [encontradas] in the street’. In total, he said, the forest is home to more than 440 graves, dug during the fighting in the city’s takeover by Russian forces in March and during the Russian occupation, which ended at dawn from Saturday to last Sunday. Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

Around the deposits, several demining teams were looking, through portable metal detectors, for possible mines or explosive devices, not far from the oldest cemetery. Trenches and positions for the tanks were also visible, dug into the sand of the forest, which undoubtedly must have been occupied by soldiers from both sides during the fighting. Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

It is at the bottom of one of these positions intended for the tanks, a hole measuring 4 mx 7 m, where the mass grave and the soldiers are buried. ‘We think there are 16 or 17 bodies. We are going to exhume it now for an autopsy in Kharkiv, where DNA tests will be done,” Kotenko revealed. Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022

According to him, this discovery was made thanks to a video posted on social networks. A man, carrying a Russian flag, says in the footage: ‘We must take the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to the morgue and bury them, as Ukraine does not want them’ Sergey Bobok/AFP – 9.16.2022