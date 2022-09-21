Russian government plane flies from Moscow to New York with a huge detour; see route

Photo by Dmitry Terekhov, CC





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading to New York to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a source in the Russian delegation confirmed to TASS on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved Lavrov as head of the Russian delegation to the UNGA, an event traditionally attended by presidents, prime ministers and ministers.

To reach the United States, however, the aircraft of the Ilyushin model IL-96-300 (RA-96023) had to take a huge turn. As Russian planes, even the official ones, are prohibited from flying over Europe, as part of the sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, the aircraft with Lavrov had to bypass the European continent, as shown in the image of the flight tracking, obtained from the FlightRadar24 tracking platform (below).

According to the Russian government, the route should last 12.5 hours, instead of the 10 hours that a traditional flight would take if it could fly over Europe.

On the visit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would address the UN General Assembly. The top diplomat also plans about 20 bilateral meetings.

