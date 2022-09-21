Russian parliament toughens punishment for crimes during military mobilization – 09/20/2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to toughen punishments for a range of crimes including desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if committed during military deployment or combat situations.

The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the lower house of parliament, the Duma, comes amid a debate within Russia over a possible mobilization, a step that could significantly escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

“Until today, the Russian penal code did not have the concepts of ‘mobilization’ or ‘combat operations’,” Pavel Chikov, head of the law firm Agora, which has represented a number of high-profile legal cases in Russia, told Reuters.

According to a copy of the bill seen by Reuters, voluntary surrender will become a crime for Russian military personnel, punishable by 10 years in prison.

The Kremlin said last week there was no discussion of a national mobilization to bolster the military campaign in Ukraine, days after a surprise Ukrainian counteroffensive forced Russia out of almost the entire Kharkiv region.

But some Russian politicians and some nationalists called for a full mobilization.

Russia describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation,” and critics who call it a war or invasion have been prosecuted under laws passed earlier this year against discrediting the military or spreading false news about it.