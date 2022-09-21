Samba group expelled from event in Barra da Tijuca for supporting Lula demonstrates defending freedom of expression

Last Sunday (18/09), when performing at ”Sambinha da Gigóia”, on Ilha do Itanhangá, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the carioca group Samba Independent of Good Customspopularly known as SIBCwas kicked out of the event for playing the song “It’s written”from Grupo Revelação, making adaptations to the lyrics in support of the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to reports from people present at the place, initially disclosed by the ”Guillerme Amado’s Column”from the website ”Metropolises”after the section “Hold your head up, put your foot down and go in faith, send Bolsonaro away; believe that a new day will dawn and Lula will win”there were boos and throwing of items such as bottles, glasses, ice and drinks, with the band being removed from the stage.

This Tuesday (20/09), after the repercussion of the case, the SIBC pronounced itself confirming what happened and informing that, in addition to the regulars, the house’s own production cornered and threatened them. Appreciating the massive support received from fans on social media, the group stressed that the demonstration at the show is part of the essence of art and, more specifically, of the musical style they play.

”We defend that art is an essential political tool in our democracy, and samba is political in its essence. In other words, much more than a musical genre, samba is an instrument of sociopolitical transformation. You have to see beyond the chords”said part of the note.

At the same time, SIBC highlighted the freedom of expression guaranteed by law and guaranteed that it is against violent acts: ”We reinforce that, according to Article 5, item IX of the Federal Constitution of 1988, ‘the expression of intellectual, artistic, scientific and communication activities is free, regardless of censorship or license’. We also reiterate our commitment to the Democratic Rule of Law and strongly repudiate any act of violence.”

O RIO JOURNAL tried to contact both the production of Sambinha da Gigóia and Ilha Itanhangá to comment on the matter, but, until the closing of this article, no response was received. The report will be updated if the parties involved want to express their views (see the end of the text).

It is worth mentioning that SIBC will perform again this Thursday (22/09), at 9:30 pm, at Fundição Progresso, in Lapa, where it plays weekly. Tickets, already in the 2nd batch, are priced at R$60 (full) and R$30 (half).