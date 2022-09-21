Scam artist impersonates South Korean actor Park Bo-Gum and steals BRL 40,000 from Brazilian

One retired from São Paulo lost BRL 40 thousand in a blow applied by a person who impersonated the Korean actor Park Bo-Gum. She went to the Consulate General of South Korea in São Paulo to make the complaint and reported that she made several loans deceived by the false promise that the artist would come to Brazil.

The woman, who preferred not to be identified, is fan of series and films of South Korean culture. “I got bogged down. I’m bankrupt, negative, my life is in chaos. I don’t even have anything to eat, to be honest. I’m retired and, unfortunately, I fell for this scam”, said the victim in an interview with G1.

The criminal, who the Consulate believes to be Brazilian, said he would come to Brazil to meet the fan, but on condition that she make transfers to him pay an alleged fine contractual agreement with the company that provided it.

Contact with the fake profile began in January, when the retiree accepted a request for a profile on the social network that she believed to be Park Bo-Gum. The account asked them to correspond by email.

During the conversations, which were in Portuguese, the scammer expressed his desire to go to Brazil and began to ask for the money. At one point he came to demand payment of moneyunder threat of releasing intimate photos of the woman.

“He started saying he wanted to come to Brazil to meet me, so he sent the email from [nome da agência]. I sent them the email [agência], that’s where the charges started. I know that, in this ‘joke’, I lost almost R$ 40 thousand”, he comments.

The victim says that he even blocked him after noticing the blow, but he created new accounts to harass her: “I’m going to make you cry because I’m going to make you become a rejected stone in your area because you deserve it.”

“I’m 100% real it’s not fake but you never believed it. You always think I’m a scammer but I’m not, you’ll definitely regret it when you finally know I’m real Park Bo-gum flesh and blood “, said the scammer.

Consulate issues alert

This Monday (19), the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea issued note warning about extortion suffered by the victim. The agency says it became aware of the case on September 9.

“It is believed that the author of the crime is a Brazilian who, acting in bad faith, would have impersonated the artist. Unfortunately, the victim fell for the coup, having financial loss and indebtedness”, says the statement.

The Consulate warned the population to “be wary of social network profiles that come in contact presenting themselves as celebrities”. In the note, they also point out that Korean artists and agencies “never demand amounts of money”.

For the G1the agency informed that, since July of this year, seven similar cases were reported to them. Suspicious cases must be registered in the Occurrence Bulletin (BO) or direct contact with the Embassy and/or Consulate.

“The Consulate expresses its esteem to all fans of Korean culture, and warns them to take precautions, avoiding being victims of scams”, concludes the text.