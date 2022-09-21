Scans reveal 55 cells inside the body of an elderly woman in Ireland

A group of doctors in Ireland were amazed to find 55 cells inside a woman’s body on an X-ray scan.

The case was published by the Irish Medical Journal, which claimed that the 66-year-old patient had swallowed the objects in an apparent purpose of self-mutilation.

During an appointment at the University Hospital of St. Vincent Hospital in Dublin, healthcare professionals identified strange shapes on the patient’s body. Upon further analysis, they confirmed it to be stacks.

Doctors located a total of 55 AA (small) and AAA (stick) batteries in the stomach and intestine regions. Despite this, the woman was in good health, without obstruction in the gastrointestinal system.

Because of this, they concluded that the batteries would leave the patient’s body at any time in the feces.

After a week of waiting, only five AA batteries came out naturally, while the rest remained stuck in the woman’s stomach and intestines. Then she also began to complain of severe pain in these regions.

Doctors then subjected the patient to minor surgery to remove the objects. With a simple cut, they made a narrow hole in the distended stomach and removed 46 AA and AAA batteries. Four remaining in the colon were pulled via the rectum.

“To our knowledge, this case represents the highest reported number of stacks ingested at a single point in time,” said a treating physician in the report released by the Irish Medical Journal.

Cells removed from patient’s body Image: Publicity/Irish Medical Journal

health risks

Experts pointed out that this type of case in adults is rare. Often batteries, buttons or other smaller objects are swallowed by children.

Doctors were also surprised at the circumstances of the incident, as deliberately ingesting so many large AA batteries as a form of self-harm was an unusual thing.

The report also warned that swallowing batteries can be quite harmful to organ function and can cause side effects. If objects get stuck in the throat, for example, saliva can trigger an electrical current that would generate a chemical reaction capable of burning the esophagus. There are also risks of chemical leakage from batteries inside the body.