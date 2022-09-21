Scientists find the closest black hole to Earth ever detected

After a decade of observations and research, scientists at the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia Observatory may have found the closest recorded black hole to Earth. According to them, it is possible that there are thousands of them “asleep” and very close to us.

The research took place from the analysis of a star – named Gaia BH1 – similar to the Sun, orbiting in the Milky Way. What caught the researchers’ attention is that her orbital characteristics were different — and that she was not alone.

The hypothesis worked by scientists is that it is part of a binary system, with a star and a black hole orbiting each other.

The study results will be published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. They can be accessed in the arxiv repository (still without peer review, when other scientists review the research), which receives articles before they are published in specialized journals.

Black hole close to Earth

In the observations, research led by astrophysicist Kareem El-Badry indicates that the black hole appears to be “eating the companion star”.

“The Gaia data constrains how the star moves across the sky, tracing an ellipse as it orbits the black hole. The orbit’s size and period give us an idea of ​​the mass of its unseen companion – about 10 times the size of the Sun. [do sistema solar]”, said the scientist, in an interview with Universe Today and replicated by the Science Alert website.

To have more concrete data on the possible existence of the black hole near Gaia BH1, the researchers used other telescopes and spectrometers, thus making more detailed observations and velocity measurements.

These spectra measure, for example, the gravitational forces that influence the orbit of that celestial body. El-Badry explained that this method, called Doppler Spectroscopy, is pretty much the same one used in the search for exoplanets (planets outside our system).

Still according to the astrophysicist, the discovery is just the tip of an iceberg of a much larger population of scattered black holes. Computer models predict that the Milky Way contains at least 100 million dark masses. So far only 20 of them have been observed.

Scientists have believed that many black holes may be hiding in binary orbits, such as that of Gaia BH1, while millions of others are not even evident.

The Gaia space telescope was launched in 2013 by the European Space Agency (ESA) to map the Milky Way in 3D. So far, several discoveries have been made public, such as stellar earthquakes, stellar DNA, asymmetrical movements of celestial bodies and information about the structure of the Milky Way itself.

Researcher El-Badry is part of the Harvard Society Fellow teams at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA). Currently, institutions work in the Gaia Mission to catalog objects in the center of the Milky Way.

He was also joined by researchers from Caltech and UC Berkeley universities, the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Astrophysics (CCA), Weizmann Institute of Science, Paris Observatory, Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). , among other educational institutions.