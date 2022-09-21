See 12 actions that can gain from an eventual Lula government – ​​Money Times

Squid
Last Monday (19), two facts from the campaign stirred the markets (Image: Flickr/Lula Oficial/Ricardo Stuckert)

There are less than two weeks for the elections, the former president and current candidate Squid leads the polls, with odds of winning in the first roundaccording to Datasheet it’s the Ipec.

Last Monday (19), two facts of the campaign moved the markets.

The first was the approach of the economist Henrique Meirellesfollowed by the declaration of Squid that it will strengthen the programs prouni and Fieswhich sparked a wave of buyers of actions in the education sector, such as cogna (COGN3) and yduqs (YDUQ3).

In addition to the sector educationthe government program indicates the return of My home, my life (currently under the name of Casa Verde Amarela), real increase in the minimum wage, expansion of the Family Scholarship and food distribution to low-income families (Brazil Without Hunger program).

There are also other initiatives listed in the program, but with less direct impact on the capital market, such as the recreation of the Ministry of Culture and creation of the Ministry of Women.

According to the Investment Guides, considering these program indications, the sectors that could benefit in an eventual Lula government are:

“It is important to remember that these sectors were among the ones that appreciated the most in the second government. Squid and the first term of Dilma. In other words, past experience indicates that investors should pay more attention to these sectors”, he argues.

On the other hand, the expansion of government expenditures, mainly between 2010 and 2014, generated an increase in inflationinterest and real depreciation.

Assuming that these “side effects” can occur again, some forms of protection would be investments in bonds indexed to the IPCA and export companies in B3 (B3SA3), as OK (VALE3), says Guide.

