see 7 factors that increase the risk of cancer in younger people

With information from Estadão

people with less than 50 years are increasingly likely to develop cancer in the coming decades, according to a study by researchers at the Harvard University.

This conclusion was defended in the article “O cancer early onset is a global epidemic emerging? Current evidence and future implications”published in the journal Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.

The research analyzed 14 types of cancer in 10 countriesbetween the years of 2002 and 2012.

The data found showed a worrying incidence early diagnosis of cancer in adults and young peoplea situation that can lead to a ‘global epidemic’.

Number of deaths and new cases of cancer grows in the world:

The study’s developers found that exposure to foods specifics revealed a phenomenon of carcinogens in risk for the development of cancer.

>>> Here are 10 foods that can be bad for your health

What are the main factors of cancer in younger people:

According to the article by researchers from Harvard and analysis provided to Estadão by specialist physicians, the main causes of the development of cancer in younger people are:

Bad food (excessive consumption of fat, salt, red meat and spices) ingestion of ultra-processed foods Sedentary lifestyle Obesity and overweight poor sleep hygiene Consumption of alcohol frequent use of antibiotics

The author of the article and a researcher at Harvard Medical School, Tomotoka Ugaiexplained that the reasons for this phenomenon are still are not clear.

“[As razões] They are probably linked to changes in the exposure to risk factors“, guessed Tomotaka Ugai.

the oncologist doctor Bruno Filardi, from HC-USP, stated that environmental factors, especially food, influence the cancer indecency at younger ages.

“Are habits that change in a population. It is not a single new food, but a Lifestyle“, warned the doctor.

Furthermore, Filardi stressed that it is still difficult to isolate a single factor responsible for the increased incidence of cancer in this age group.

Finally, the oncologist revealed that the cancer tends to be more aggressive in patients with less than 50 years.

Bone cancer: understand the bone tumor Osteosarcoma: