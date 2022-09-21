see arbitration performance in Calleri’s bid

The CBF released today the VAR analysis of last Sunday’s game (18), where São Paulo beat Ceará 2-0 at Arena Castelão for the Brazilian Championship. The match had several controversies involving the refereeing of Maguielson Barbosa.

The review released concerns the expulsion of Luiz Otávio and the supposed penalty on top of Calleri – which was annulled.

On that occasion, the video refereeing, led by Adriano Milczvski, was triggered to confirm whether the fault occurred inside or outside the area.

The defender of the northeastern team received a red card after a VAR analysis – and before he had been yellow. Thus, he was expelled and is already a sure absence for Ceará’s next game against Coritiba. With the cancellation of the penalty, only one foul was called outside the area.

Maguielson Barbosa is 31 years old and has played in 14 matches this season. The referee’s performance generated negative reactions on both teams. Ceará has already informed that it will send a representation to the CBF on account of the judge’s performance. In addition to Luiz Otávio, Vozão also had the expulsion of Zé Roberto, after a tough foul on Diego Costa.

Check the dialog between field and VAR:

“Field decision: penalty”, calls AVAR, Luciano Roggenbaum.

“Moment of touch. When he stops, OK. He doesn’t hit the ball and knocks the player down. Let me see it from the side”, says video referee Adriano Milczvski.

“Applied a yellow card”, claims the assistant.

“Excellent, Maguielson. Inside the area, dispute”, emphasizes the video referee.

“They are inside the area, a point of contact”, analyzes Adriano.

“There was a dispute, see?”, asks the video arbitration.

“He goes just to hit the ball. The moment he touches”…

“Do you touch the player?”, asks the judge.

“Wait, Maguielson. Checking in and out,” says VAR.

“Factual bid. Moment of contact is outside the area”, concludes the video referee.

“He misses a clear scoring opportunity outside the penalty area. I’ll change the decision. Score a direct free kick and send off the defender”, concludes Maguielson.