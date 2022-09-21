See before and after images of the building that collapsed in the Planalto neighborhood, in BH

The building that collapsed on Wednesday morning (21) in the Planalto neighborhood, in the northern region of Belo Horizonte, there were two families who lived there, but it was still in the finishing phase. Images captured last year and reproduced by Google Street View, compared with Wednesday’s photos show the degree of destruction.

The compared image is by photographer Rodney Costa, from THE TIME, in an angle similar to that captured by the Google maps service. The aerial image of this Wednesday was captured by the BTN Helicopter. The property is located at the junction of three streets in the Planalto neighborhood: Newton Pereira, Nilo Aparecida Pinto and Professor Gentil Sales.

The property has five floors and one family lived on the ground floor and another on the top floor. The group that lived on the first floor was not at home at the time of the collapse.

An elderly woman died in the accident. Her husband and two daughters, one with down syndrome, were rescued alive and conscious.

