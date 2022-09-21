see if you can pay only 35% of the energy bill

There is a very interesting social program that guarantees that a portion of Brazilians pay only 35% of the value original of yours energy bill. The Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE) is available to thousands of people, and you could be one of them.

The initiative guarantees discounts of up to 65% in the price of energy for low-income families, and of up to 100% for indigenous and quilombola families. About 20 million Brazilians already use the benefit.

discount amount

The rebate on the electricity bill depends on the monthly consumption of the consumer unit contemplated. It varies between 10% and 65% for families and vulnerable situations and reaches 100% for indigenous people and quilombolas.

low-income consumer

Monthly consumption from 101 to 220 kWh: 10% discount

Monthly consumption from 31 to 100 kWh: 40% discount

Monthly consumption of up to 30 kWh: 65% discount

Indigenous people and quilombolas

Monthly consumption of up to 50 kWh: 100% discount;

Monthly consumption between 51 to 100 kWh: 40% discount;

Monthly consumption from 101 to 220 kWh: 10% discount.

Who can participate?

According to information from the federal government, anyone who belongs to one of the following groups can apply for the TSEE:

Family registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), with monthly family income per capita of up to half a minimum wage; or

Elderly aged 65 or over or a person with a disability who receives the Benefit of Continued Social Assistance (BPC); or

Family registered in the Single Registry with a monthly income of up to 3 minimum wages, with a disease or disability whose treatment, medical or therapeutic procedure requires the continued use of appliances, equipment or instruments that, for their operation, require the consumption of electricity .

How to apply?

The benefit is automatically granted to families who are entitled, that is, it is not necessary to apply to the distributor in the region. To enter the list, the interested party must look for a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to register for CadÚnico.