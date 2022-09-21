See what can happen to fixed income after the Copom meeting, according to XP By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The Monetary Policy Committee () started its two-day meeting this Tuesday, 20th, and the expectation, according to XP (BVMF:), is that the monetary authority will keep the rate at 13.75% per year. The digital bank points out that there is a lower possibility that interest rates will rise by 0.25 pp, but that in both scenarios, fixed-rate assets continue to benefit from this moment of high Selic.

“The data since the last Copom were, in our view, from neutral to positive for the inflation perspective. The drop in current inflation and greater stability in expectations show a more benign scenario ahead. On the other hand, the still strong domestic demand and the job market with solid recovery can mitigate disinflation”, explains XP.

The projections on digital bank inflation, which replicate the model adopted by Copom, indicate a 2022 inflation of 6.0%; in 2023, 4.3%; and in 2024 of 2.7%. Thus, XP believes that tomorrow, with the end of the meeting, the Copom should signal a pause for evaluation and not necessarily the end of the monetary tightening cycle.

Keeping the rate at the same level as that adopted at the last meeting interrupts a trajectory of high interest rates that started in March 2021, but XP expects the Copom to keep the door open for further advances in the Selic, depending on local and external uncertainties.

XP points out that if this really happens, it is possible that there will be some rebalancing in expectations for very short-term interest, which would be reduced.

“If this scenario materializes, fixed-rate and IPCA-indexed securities with shorter maturities (2023) could appreciate in value if rates fall. However, to suit the more hawkish tone, rates for 2024 could go up, creating a possible opportunity to buy at relatively lower values ​​and, at the same time, higher rates”, analyzes XP.

least likely scenario

Despite the expectation that interest rates will remain at 13.75%, XP does not completely rule out the possibility that the Copom will announce a rise of 0.25 pp, raising the Selic to 14% per year.

If this really happens and the board signals the end of the cycle of high interest rates, there is a possibility of a loss of slope in the yield curve, with rates for January 2023 rising in order to adapt to the signaling of a new high, he says. to XP

This would also cause expectations for January 2024 to fall, with a projection of 11.5% Selic by the end of next year.

“The alternative scenario, in our view, has the potential to raise very short-term rates, devaluing bonds maturing in 2023. The opposite can be observed in the case of maturities in 2024, since we may see a drop in rates under this scenario. ”, estimates XP.