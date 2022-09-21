See which dog treats will be withdrawn from the market after 54 deaths

posted on 09/20/2022 03:55



(credit: Personal Archive)

The companies FVO Alimentos Ltda, Peppy Pet Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos for Animals and Upper Dog Comercial Ltda must remove, all over the country, lots of animal feed products, mainly snacks produced for dogs. The action is part of a precautionary measure, requested yesterday by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) due to investigations into the use of adulterated propylene glycol in the manufacture of products.

This is an outcome of the investigation that led to the death of 54 dogs, in 11 units of the Federation, after ingesting supposedly contaminated snacks from the company Bassar Pet Food. According to the expertise, there are indications that, in the manufacture of the products, monoethylene glycol – a toxic substance – was used, instead of propylene glycol, commonly used in food in the industrial sector for humans and animals, provided it comes from registered companies.

The input, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, would have come from an unregistered company, but the origin is not yet known. “So far, investigations have not yet determined the origin of the additive used, due to the lack of traceability of those involved and the mixing of batches of additives in different establishments already identified without registration at the Ministry”, the ministry said in a note.

“The companies that manufacture animal feed products registered on the MAPA must also identify the products made using these raw materials and, if they find them, they must collect them from the wholesale and retail trade. The procedures must be communicated to the product inspection services. of animal origin of each jurisdiction”, indicated the folder.

Origin

So far, the responsible supplier has been Tecnoclean Industrial Ltda. In its defense, the company informed that “it should be noted that Tecno Clean Industrial Ltd. does not manufacture propylene glycol, having only purchased it from the company A & D Química Comércio Eireli, which is an importer, and resold it to the national market as only a distributor”.

The Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined, in a resolution, the ban on the commercialization, distribution, handling and use of two batches of propylene glycol, sold by the company. In addition, it identified companies that would have received the lots identified as contaminated. In a note, Anvisa confirmed that it asked the companies for information and documents that prove the destination of the lots and asked for support from local health surveillance.

Normally used in refrigeration, batteries, car engines, freezers or refrigerators, the toxic substance was found in the body of dogs that died from contamination during the forensic examination. This was the same input used, in 2019, in the contamination episode that led 10 people to death and others hospitalized, in Minas Gerais, after consuming Backer beer. Even with some contaminated products, the ministry informs that “there is no directive from the Ministry to suspend the use of products that contain propylene glycol in their formulation, in addition to those already mentioned”.

off the shelf

The products that must be withdrawn from the market are:

FVO Alimentos Ltda

Bifinho Bomguytos — Chicken flavors 65g (lot 103-01) and barbecue (lots 221-01, 228-01, 234-01 and 248-01);

Bifinho Qualitá — Barbecue flavor (lot 237-01) and

Dudogs (lots 237-01 and 242-01).

The company informed that it also removed all batches of Dudogs, Pâté Bomguy and Bomguytos Bifinho products (in the flavors Barbecue and Chicken & Vegetables).

Peppy Pet Pet Food Industry and Commerce

Steak 60g Peppy Dog grilled chicken (lots 5026 and 5738);

Chopstick 50g Peppy Dog meat with sweet potato (lots 5280, 5283, 5758 and 5759);

Little stick 50g Peppy Dog chicken with peas (lots 5282 and 5746);

Steak 500g Peppy Dog Roast Beef (lots 5274 and 5734);

Steak 60g Peppy Dog puppies milk and oats (lot 5736);

50g Peppy Dog Beef with Carrot (lot 5760)

Upper Dog Comercial Ltd.

DogFy Injected PP Size (lots 0003/202204, 0004/202206, 0006/202206, 0008/202206, 0009/202201, 0010/202206, 0012/202201, 0012/202206, 0013/202203, 0014/202206, 0015/202205, 0016/202205, 0017/202205, 0018/202206, 0023/202201, 0023/202207, 0024/202206, 0024/202207, 0027/202205, 0025/202207, 00206/202);

Dogfy Injected size P (lots 0001/202201 A 0008/202201, 0013/202201 A 0017/202201, 0024/202201, 0007/202202, 0010/202202 to 0018/202202, 0001/202203 to 0009/202203, 0001/202204 A 001/202205 to 0028/202205, 0001/202206 to 0009/202206, 0011/202206, 0013/202206, 0015/202206, 0017/202206, 0019/202206 to 0025/202206, 0030/202206 to 0033/ 202206, 0009/202207 to 0011/202207, 0016/202207, 0019/202207, 0020/202207, 0026/202207 to 0030/202207, 0012/202208 to 0021/202208);

Dogfy Injected Size M (lots 0010/202201, 0011/202201, 0018/202201 A 0022/202201, 0001/202202 to 0009/202202, 0019/202202 to 0023/202202, 0010/202203 to 0012/202203, 0014/202203, 0004/202204, 0005/202204, 0012/202205 to 0014/202205, 0002/202206, 0027/202206 to 0029/202206, 0021/202207 and 0022/202207)

understand the case

Preliminary results from samples of animal feed products sent to the Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratories (LFDA) found monoethylene glycol, a toxic substance, instead of propylene glycol, an input used in the food sector.

As the input must be registered with the Ministry of Agriculture when marketed, the government’s job is to track the manufacturer who supplied the raw material. So far, this person has not yet been identified. The Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin (Dipoa) determined that companies in the food and chewables segment must indicate the batches of the substance in their stocks and where they acquired them.

In addition, those who manufactured, purchased or imported the substance until December last year must also express their opinion regarding the identification of the lots, the quantity purchased and their origins. The ministry determined a period of 10 days to deliver the information to the local Inspection Service of Products of Animal Origin (SIPOA) – the deadline was yesterday. Failure to communicate will lead to inspection as to the veracity of the information.

Through this work, Mapa identified that the adulterated batch was used by the three companies that had the products recalled. Investigations continue.