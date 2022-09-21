Selection: Tite confirms quintet with Paquetá, Neymar, Raphinha, Vini Júnior and Richarlison | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team trained this Wednesday at the Océane Stadium, in Le Havre, France, venue of the friendly against Ghana, at 15:30 (Brasília), on Friday. In the activity, coach Tite confirmed the lineup that he had sketched the day before.

In the penultimate game before the World Cup debut, Brazil will take to the field with an attacking quintet made up of Lucas Paquetá, Neymar, Raphinha, Vini Júnior and Richarlison.

One of the novelties in the formation is in the defensive sector. Tite will watch Éder Militão again on the right-back, as he had already done in the second half of the friendly against Japan, in June.

Danilo, the only national right-back called up, will start the match on the bench.

On the left-back, Alex Telles took the lead in the dispute with Renan Lodi – it is worth remembering that Alex Sandro was cut due to injury.

The Brazil lineup used in training and which should start Friday’s match is: Alisson, Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Telles; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá and Neymar; Vini Jr, Raphinha and Richarlison.

This is not the first time that Tite uses Lucas Paquetá a little further back, as a second midfielder. A similar formation was used in the 4-0 rout over Paraguay in February. However, at the time, Fabinho played in the place of Casemiro, Coutinho played the role that this time will be Neymar, and Matheus Cunha acted as a reference in the attack.

The activity also marked the first on-field training for Éverton Ribeiro and Pedro, Flamengo players who joined the national team after the others and did only regenerative work on Tuesday.

Along with the reserves, they participated in passing and shooting training. Subsequently, Tite promoted a collective.

The Substitute team was selected with: Ederson, Danilo, Ibanez, Bremer and Renan Lodi; Fabinho, Everton Ribeiro, Antony, Firmino, Rodrygo and Pedro.

During the collective, Neymar was hit in the knee and needed medical attention. However, it was nothing but a scare, and moments later, shirt 10 returned to training.

Bruno Guimarães did not participate in the activity. According to the CBF, he complained of pain after training on Tuesday and, after undergoing tests, he found a muscle edema in his left thigh. The player will undergo treatment and, at first, will not be cut.

After facing Ghana, Brazil returns to the field on Tuesday, against Tunisia, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. The Tunisians are in Group D of the World Cup, alongside France, Australia and Denmark.

Ghana, in turn, is in Group H – with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea – and could be an opponent of Brazil, which is part of Group G. The first places in each group cross each other in the round of 16.