Senate can vote on nursing floor project before elections — Senate News

After a meeting at the Palácio do Planalto with the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, who temporarily occupies the presidency of the Republic, the rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), announced the vote on PLP 44/2022 as a first step. to guarantee the payment of the minimum salary of nursing professionals. According to Castro, the proposal will be voted on by the Senate before the elections.

Presented by Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS), the complementary bill allows states and municipalities to reallocate for other programs in the health area funds originally received to combat covid-19.

— Our idea is to approve it as early as next week. Before the elections. The PLP already provides support, a reinforcement to the budget of states and municipalities – said the senator at a press conference.

The senators are also studying other measures to strengthen the funds of states, municipalities and the Union in the area of ​​Health, in addition to making it possible to pay the floor in Santa Casa, philanthropic hospitals and in the private sector. Among the suggestions evaluated is the exemption from payroll for private hospitals.

The list of initiatives also includes the allocation of parliamentary amendments to expenses with health personnel and the approval of a rule to encourage the repatriation of resources from Brazilians abroad. The idea is that these new revenues are intended for the payment of the minimum wage.

Senators also pointed out that the resources for updating the value of movable and immovable assets in the Income Tax can make it possible to pay the nursing floor. The Special Regime for Updating and Regularization of Assets (Rearp) can be created through PL 458/2021. The text has already been approved by the Senate and is awaiting a vote in the Chamber of Deputies. Other measures are not ruled out, according to Marcelo Castro. The budget rapporteur’s main concern is to ensure that projects do not impact the spending ceiling.

“We’re messing around. We are showing that we are looking for a solution and we will find it. The entire Congress mobilized, under the leadership of President Rodrigo Pacheco, to find funding sources to enforce the nursing floor,” Castro pointed out.

Suspension

The floor of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives is provided for in the Law 14,434sanctioned in August and originated from a project by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES).

This month, however, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended application of the law for 60 days. The deadline must be used for public and private entities in the health area to clarify the financial impact, the risks to employability in the sector and possible reduction in the quality of services