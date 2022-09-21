Shaken, Rodrigo Bocardi says live that he thinks about giving up the ‘Bom Dia SP’; know the reason

Presenter got emotional when talking about the death of a writing colleague, who had a heart attack at age 55

Reproduction / GlobeRodrigo Bocardi at Bom Dia SP
Rodrigo Bocardi got emotional when talking about the death of his writing colleague

the journalist Rodrigo Bocardi revealed this Wednesday, the 21st, that he is thinking about giving up running “Bom Dia SP” by paying a live tribute to the journalist Wagner Vallimwho coordinated the investigation team for the morning newspaper of the Globe. He died at age 55 after suffering a massive heart attack. Bocardi did not hide his sadness when talking about the matter with viewers. “It hasn’t been easy for me, it hasn’t been easy for our team,” he commented. “We lost a very dear writing friend.” The anchor of “Good morning SP” defined his writing colleague as a “tireless journalist” who was “always looking for the correct investigation”. “I am thrilled because it was where I started my career, not here at Globo, but it was in the investigation”, declared Bocardi, who also gave details of his last meeting with Vallim in the newsroom. “Our schedules didn’t match that much. He asked to take a picture and said: ‘Rodrigo, you don’t give up, you represent us. The importance of ‘Bom Dia SP’, do you know what it means in everyone’s life?’. I said: ‘Vallim, it’s not possible. I think about giving up, it’s hard’. He used to say: ‘Journalism is courage’. Challenging me,” said the journalist. “The pressure is too great, I often think about giving up and his word [Vallim] was: ‘No! Persist, resist, we must’. And here we are and here we will be.”

