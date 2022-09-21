Shakira speaks for the first time after separation from Piqué: ‘Difficult’

Singer Shakira spoke for the first time after splitting with Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué. The couple stayed together for more than ten years and had two children: Milan, the eldest of the couple is 9 years old, meanwhile, Sasha is 7 years old.

“It’s very difficult to talk about the breakup, especially since it’s the first time I’ve talked about it in an interview. It’s hard to talk because I still go through it. And because I’m in the public eye and because it’s an unusual breakup. been difficult not only for me, but for the children as well. Extremely difficult. There are paparazzi camped outside my house 24 hours a day”, he said in an interview with the magazine. shefrom United States.

“There’s no place I can hide with my kids except my house. We can’t go to a park like a normal family, or get ice cream without someone following us around. I try to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But what about when they hear something at school or some unpleasant news comes to them?”, he added.

Shakira said that she tries to shield her children as much as possible and classified the moment she is going through in her life as a ‘nightmare’. According to the newspaper La Vangaurdiathe parents disagree on where their children will live — the Colombian woman wants to take them both to live in Miami, while the defender wants them to stay in Barcelona.

“I try to hide the situation from them as much as I can. It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I feel like this is all a nightmare and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no , is real. And what’s also real is the disappointment of seeing something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with the father of my children and seeing it turn into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all this while my dad is in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts,” he said.

“Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think of all those women around the world who are struggling, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse”, he added.

The 45-year-old artist ended the matter of their split by talking about the news that has been coming out since they officially broke up. She assured that many stories are lies and asked for privacy.

“They don’t deserve to feel watched every second, photographed on their way out of school or followed by paparazzi. They deserve a normal life. It’s just a total circus, and everyone is speculating about all these aspects of our lives, and more importantly, of our children, and a lot of it isn’t even true,” he said.

“Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I felt for each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two amazing boys, and I have faith that we will find out what’s best. for their future, their own dreams in life, and what a fair solution is for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate it if we had the space to do this privately.”

11 years of relationship

Piqué and Shakira met during the World Cup won by Spain in 2010. They have been together since then, they became one of the most famous couples in the world and they have two children.

However, they never got married. In March of this year, the 45-year-old singer justified the decision, saying that she is frightened by the “idea of ​​marriage”.

“The idea of ​​marriage scares me. I don’t want him to stop seeing me as his ‘girl’. It’s like that forbidden fruit, I prefer to keep him attentive and think that anything is possible depending on his behavior.”, revealed the singer, to the ‘Planet Weirdo’ podcast.

Over the years, the couple has always posted passionate records on social media. On Instagram and Twitter, Shakira made mention of Piqué for the last time in a post at the end of March, when she praised the defender after the rout in ‘El Clásico’.