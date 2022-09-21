Shareholders of Zamp (BKBR3), owner of Burger King, refuse proposal to buy Mubadala; WEG (WEGE3) approves JCP and more

This Wednesday’s corporate radar (21) highlights the refusal of shareholders Zamp (BKBR3), owner of Burger King Brasil, to the proposed purchase of control by the Mubadala fund, the approval of interest on equity (JCP) by WEG (WEGE3) and the purchase of a recycling company by Ambipar (AMBP3).

Check out the highlights:

zamp

In a material fact disclosed last night, the shareholders of Zamp, holder of the right to use the Burger King and Popeyes brands in Brazil, rejected the acquisition of the company’s common shares for R$ 8.31 per share.

The two companies had been differing on the possibility of acquisition – Zamp shareholders feared that the change of control could lead Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the world owner of Burger King, to terminate the franchise agreement.

WEG

The company’s board of directors approved the distribution of R$ 185.12 million in interest on equity (JCP). The amount corresponds to R$0.044 per share (R$0.037 net, deducting income tax at source).

The proceeds will be paid to holders of shares on September 23, 2022. The shares will be traded “ex” as of September 26. The payment of JCP will be made on March 15th.

Ambipar announced to the market on Wednesday night that it acquired Blz Recicla in partnership with Environmental ESG Participações.

“Blz Recicla is a leader in the segment and works with the collection, transport and recovery of reused glass bottles for the entire beverage industry. It handles approximately ten million glass bottles and five thousand tons of broken glass per month and has three operational units in the State of São Paulo”, informed Ambipar in a statement.

The company’s board of directors approved the distribution of R$ 15.45 million in interest on equity (JCP). The amount corresponds to R$ 0.179 per share, net of income tax. The shares will be traded “ex” as of September 27.

The board also approved the increase in the company’s subscribed and paid-in capital in the amount of R$ 133.7 million. Shareholders registered in the Company’s records on September 30, 2022 will benefit and as of October 3, 2022 the shares will be traded “ex-bonus”. The value attributed to the bonus shares is R$ 18.23

Shareholder AllianceBernstein reported that on September 14 he increased his position in the company’s share capital to 5.218% of common shares. The objective is strictly investment and does not aim at any change in shareholding control or administrative structure.

The company approved the payment of R$ 20.4 million in dividends. R$ 0.150 per common share and R$ 0.165 per preferred share will be paid, not counting income tax discounts. The shares will trade ex-dividend on September 26.

Payment will take place on October 4th.

The company rejected a capital increase that had been approved at the EGM on December 17, 2021. The capital increase was part of the General Plan for the Corporate Reorganization of the BRB Conglomerate. Through it, Cartão BRB SA would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of BRB.

BRB states, however, that it will implement an alternative measure to achieve the objective of the plan, making the companies Cartão BRB, BRB Administradora and Corretora de Seguros SA and BRB Serviços wholly-owned subsidiaries directly linked to BRB.

