Shots in Ipanema: building camera records siege by Security Present on driver | Rio de Janeiro

From the images, it is possible to see when the car is surrounded. The driver comes to a stop and the police give the order for him to get out of the vehicle, but he accelerates, stops again and reverses. Then the policeman is hit.

The driver is the economist Joao Frederico Cavalheiro41, who was shot while trying to flee from the police approach.

According to delegate Daniela Terra, head of the 14th DP (Leblon), responsible for investigating the case, he was “completely doped” when he was arrested.

Still according to her, John needed to be “restrained and bound.”

“His condition was completely doped. He had to be restrained and tied up because he was completely in a rage”, commented the delegate.

The incident took place on Rua Gomes Carneiro.

According to Daniela Terra, the man who was a passenger in the vehicle told, in testimony, that João Frederico had been driving at high speed from Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of the city. The delegate confirmed that the police found prescription drugs and cocaine inside the vehicle.

“The employee who was next to him on the ride said that he came from Barra to here at high speed in the car and that he was completely changed, he didn’t say anything at all”, said the delegate.

“Several controlled-use medicines were learned, including medicines for animal use. Cocaine, in short, we realize that he made a mixture and today he used cocaine before driving the vehicle”, explained Daniela.

PM shoots car to stop altered driver in Ipanema; policeman was run over

João was arrested and is in custody at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where the injured policeman is also located.

“When he arrived in Ipanema, he stopped the car and said I want to get out of the car. He (the driver) did not let him, he pulled out his cell phone (ride). Then a military police officer arrived at the scene. open door, advancing signs, and caused all this turmoil”, added the delegate.

According to present security officers, a person was in the passenger seat and, realizing the situation, jumped out of the car.

The agents decided to intercept the vehicle. The driver tried to run away, and the police shot at the car. When João Frederico saw the police approaching, he backed up, ran over the policeman, was shot in the leg and pulled out of the car.

The case was forwarded to the 14th DP (Leblon). The delegate responsible for the occurrence says that cocaine and medicines, some for veterinary use, were found in the vehicle.

A resident, who watched the approach through the window, said the driver was driving “like a madman”.

“What he did was madness. At no time were the police aggressive, and they always shot down at the tires. I saw it from the window. He passed like a madman, they surrounded him, shot the tire, he didn’t stop. The driver went forward, surrounded them with motorcycles. He crashed into a car that drove away. He backed up like a madman and hit a police officer who, if he didn’t have a helmet, would have been dead,” said the resident.

According to one of the police officers who attended the incident, the vehicle where the driver was was not stolen.

