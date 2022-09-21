SIBC is expelled from event in Barra da Tijuca for criticizing Bolsonaro government in songs | celebrities



SIBC – Independent Samba of Good Customs – Reproduction Internet

Published 09/20/2022 17:10 | Updated 09/20/2022 19:35

Rio – Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes, or SIBC, is a group of musicians known among fans of the musical style. Famous for playing weekly in Lapa, the drummers also participate in other samba parties and events. Last Sunday (18th), however, SIBC members went through an uncomfortable situation when they performed at “Sambinha da Gigóia”, an event held on Ilha da Gigóia, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of the city. The percussionists were expelled from the venue after criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro by changing the lyrics of ‘Tá Escrito’, a classic by Grupo Revelação.

According to witnesses, the band played carioca samba hits, but modified part of the song’s lyrics to criticize the current government and support Lula. In the politicized version of the song, the musicians sang: “Hold your head up, put your foot down and go in faith, send Bolsonaro away. You can believe that a new day will dawn and Lula will win”. Then, a group of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro complained and a confusion settled in the place, causing the band to leave and finish the presentation before, with the support of security.

In an official note, SIBC stated: “Last Sunday, during SIBC’s presentation on Itanhangá Island, at the Sambinha da Gigóia event, we were cornered and threatened by the public and the house’s production, due to our political positioning. art is an essential political tool in our democracy, and samba is political in its essence. That is, much more than a musical genre, samba is an instrument of sociopolitical transformation. It is necessary to look beyond the chords. Article 5, item IX of the Federal Constitution of 1988: the expression of intellectual, artistic, scientific and communication activities is free, regardless of censorship or license. violence. We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding.”

The organization of the event “Sambinha na Gigóia” did not comment on what happened.