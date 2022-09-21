Simaria publishes enigmatic reflection on decisions. Look

Simaria started the week by leaving a message of reflection for his audience on social media. The words uttered in the publication, however, are part of the bombastic interview she gave to this column in July that changed the public’s view of her personality.

The passage in question alludes to the new direction that the artist chose to take her career. “When I make a decision [eu não volto atrás] …and goodbye. You don’t see me anymore”, says the artist. Simaria also left an unknown in the air by deleting all the photos from her profile on Instagram. The profile now only displays a tribute to her 7-year-old son Pawel.

“My son, you save me every day with your love, your kindness, your pure essence like the crystalline waters of a clean waterfall, which transcends the peace and strength that water has. I am the most privileged mom in the entire world to have a prince like you. I am grateful to my God that I am lucky enough to share each day with you and your little sister. You are my strength to live, I love you with all my heart,” she wrote.

Simaria, as already reported here, is with a new advisory team, and for now remains away from work, dedicating herself to her family and health care. The singer is undergoing treatment on her vocal cords and remains without a return to the stage.

However, it is certain that the possibility of a resumption with sister Simone is almost nil, although relations are currently calm.

