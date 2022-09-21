Monique Mello – 12:31 pm | updated on 9/20/2022 1:28 pm



Rodrigo Pamplona da Silva Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive

Singer Rodrigo Pamplona da Silva, 43, died after having a cardiac arrest in Pirenópolis, central Goiás. A resident of the Federal District, Rodrigo was in town with friends for a walk, sharing a house. He was found in the bedroom, apparently without vital signs.

The incident took place around 1:40 pm this Sunday (18). According to the singer’s friends, they found him lying unconscious in the bedroom when they went to wake him up. When they arrived at the scene, the rescuers tried to revive him and then took him to the Ernestina Lopes Jaime State Hospital, where he ended up not resisting.

The health unit did not provide details about the musician’s care.

Rodrigo Pamplona sang rock, MPB and sertanejo Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive

Rodrigo’s body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Anápolis and later taken to Brasília, where he will be buried this Tuesday (20).

Rodrigo Pamplona was a singer of rock, MPB and sertanejo. He leaves a 22 year old son.

Read too1 The death toll in a landslide in São Paulo rises to 9

two Actress taken to hospital after falling while filming

3 Mouse pins TV Globo: “I don’t poke candidates”

4 Pornography file may have been made by Dumont’s cell phone

5 Jackson Antunes will replace José Dumont in new soap opera

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.