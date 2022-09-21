Slab collapse: ‘I knew all the dead’, says former employee

Incredulous, family and friends of the nine dead and 31 injured in the collapse in an auditorium at Multiteiner, in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo, ran to the company’s door since Tuesday morning (20). For housekeeper Danilo Moraes César, 25, there was nothing more to expect. His sister Julcimara de Moraes César, 35, is one of the victims.

“She had only been working here for seven months. She didn’t have more than that,” she stated. Hugging his wife, he was waiting for another sister to do the reconnaissance of the body. There was nothing else to do there.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning when about 70 company employees were in a meeting with candidates for deputy in the auditorium of the place. According to witnesses, the place where they met had a mezzanine with chairs.





In a note, the city government said that “the project previously approved by Cetesb (Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo) was irregularly altered, and its regularization with public bodies was in progress”. The company did not respond until the publication of this text.

The building in which the accident occurred operated inside a shed with about 10 thousand square meters. Of the 31 injured, three were rescued in serious condition. “It’s been a week since I left the company, I knew everyone who died”, says Josi Meneses de Andrade, 39 years old. “It was a release to come out.”

While waiting for news from colleagues, Josi saw more victims’ relatives arrive. “What can we say? Better go inside to hear from the firefighters…”

At the door of the company, while employees and family members despaired, there was also a large movement of municipal authorities and people linked to the candidates. At around 4 pm, the fire department ended the search at the scene.

Some family and friends remained at the scene mourning their dead.





Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.