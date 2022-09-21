Son of Antônio Fagundes counters attacks by men wearing makeup

Bruno Fagundes, 33, son of Antônio Fagundes, spoke about the attacks he received for wearing makeup and being increasingly connected to fashion. On air in “Cara e Coragem” (TV Globo), the actor said that it is time to end prejudice because, in addition to suffocating, they kill people.

“I love following trends. I think I show a little bit of my personality through my clothes and makeup. It’s about feeling good in your own skin, with your life and with your truth. It’s just a makeup; it’s just a look. I think it’s high time we let go of these structures, which not only suffocate a lot, but kill. They oppress and marginalize. It’s high time to stop that”, he said, in an interview with Quem .

Speaking of the soap opera, the actor plays the choreographer Renan, who lives an abusive relationship with Lou (Victoria Bohn). Bruno believes the debate that his character generates about machismo is extremely important.

“I’m playing a macho, toxic and violent character. He’s a guy who cancels out his partner, cancels out the people around him. I believe in my work as a social function. I’ve received many reports from women saying: ‘Damn, my ex- boyfriend had that look, he used those words…’. I think the author did an excellent job of researching and deepening this behavior”, she said.

“In a way, I also managed to deliver some of the energy of this guy who turns a person into a victim. We had a lot of thank you messages like: ‘thank you for helping me see'”, added the actor.

Bruno stated what it’s like to play a character hated by the soap opera’s audience: “It’s really crazy to play a character that people hate. people that I’m not the character. I don’t agree with these things he says”.