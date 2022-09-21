Son of Antônio Fagundes vents after suffering with prejudice

Son of Antônio Fagundes suffers attacks after appearing in makeup

the actor’s son Antonio Fagundes, Brunosuffered prejudiced attacks, after appearing in photos wearing makeup, with a daring look, and spoke about the situation.

In an interview with ‘Quem’ magazine, the model talked about people limiting male aesthetics, making prejudiced comments, filled with hatred, with hasty conclusions just by appearance.

“I love following trends, I think I show a bit of my personality through my clothes and makeup. It’s about feeling good in your own skin, with your life and with your truth”, commented Bruno.

Then he sent a message to everyone who judges people by their appearance and the way they dress and produce.

“It’s just a make-up, it’s just a look… I think it’s high time we let go of these structures, which not only suffocate a lot, but kill”fired the model.

Finally, he emphasized in a more blunt way what bad taste words cause: “They oppress and marginalize, it’s high time we stopped that”, concluded the artist.

Antonio talks about leaving Globo

The very renowned actor at Globo commented on why he did not want to continue as a contractor for the station, after decades of service.

In an interview with Flow Podcast, the veteran revealed that an agreement with the station was broken: “A 44-year pact with TV Globo was broken in this proposal, so I didn’t accept it.”

This pact would have Antônio Fagundes making recordings from Monday to Thursday, leaving Friday, Saturday and Sunday free to dedicate himself to the theater.

“I did this my whole life at Globo. I recorded Rei do Gado in Araguaia, I recorded Renascer in Ilhéus. I made absolute protagonists recording Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. I think it changed the driving mindset a little bit and that was it,” he confessed.